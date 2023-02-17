Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Tops $1,787.01 on Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,787.01 or 0.07505337 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $353.32 million and $6.05 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,713 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,774.66557368 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $5,311,363.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

