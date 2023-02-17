Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBLX. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.96.
Roblox Trading Down 3.3 %
RBLX opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.73. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23.
Insider Transactions at Roblox
In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,149.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,149.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 588,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,717,238. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
