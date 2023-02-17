Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBLX. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.96.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Down 3.3 %

RBLX opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.73. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,149.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,149.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 588,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,717,238. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.