Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $56.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Roblox

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,149.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,149.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 588,999 shares of company stock worth $18,717,238. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

