Robert W. Baird Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $136.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $231.29.

Generac Stock Down 3.9 %

GNRC opened at $129.91 on Thursday. Generac has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $329.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Generac



Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

