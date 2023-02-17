Rip Road Capital Partners LP Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up about 6.2% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Pinterest by 23.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,262,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinterest by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 33.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,932 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. 2,272,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,863,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.59 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $628,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,160,523 shares of company stock worth $53,128,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

