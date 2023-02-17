RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on REI.UN. CIBC raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.18.

REI.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$22.17. The company had a trading volume of 226,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.17. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$17.85 and a one year high of C$26.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.75.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

