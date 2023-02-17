RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17.

