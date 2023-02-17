RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69 to $0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $526 million to $530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.01 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.04-$3.10 EPS.

RingCentral Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $36.34. 1,408,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.87. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.39.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Wolfe Research lowered RingCentral from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.96.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,130. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. SQN Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,191,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.