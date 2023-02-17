RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Raymond James

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RNG. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of RingCentral from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.21.

RNG stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $163.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.87.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,691.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,130. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

