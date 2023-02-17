Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 29.25 Per Share

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 29.25 ($0.36) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s previous dividend of $10.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Stock Up 1.0 %

RIII stock opened at GBX 2,050 ($24.88) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,948.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,965.95. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public has a 52-week low of GBX 1,850 ($22.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,598 ($31.54). The firm has a market cap of £126.40 million and a P/E ratio of 261.94.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

