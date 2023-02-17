Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 29.25 Per Share

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 29.25 ($0.36) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s previous dividend of $10.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Stock Up 1.0 %
RIII stock opened at GBX 2,050 ($24.88) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,948.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,965.95. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public has a 52-week low of GBX 1,850 ($22.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,598 ($31.54). The firm has a market cap of £126.40 million and a P/E ratio of 261.94.
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Company Profile
