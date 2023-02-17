Rice Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RONIU) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RONIU – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. 8,250 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.