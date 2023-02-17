Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
Ribbon Communications Trading Up 21.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.
Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.
