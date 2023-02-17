Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Trading Up 21.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

About Ribbon Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 226.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 80,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 72,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.