Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.37. Reunion Gold shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 124,140 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$331.82 million and a PE ratio of -19.17.

In related news, Director Réjean Gourde sold 400,000 shares of Reunion Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,470,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,019,139.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.

