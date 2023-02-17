Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QSR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.10.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after buying an additional 1,966,508 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,595 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $91,144,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.