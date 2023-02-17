Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $74.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

QSR opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.81. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,234 shares of company stock worth $14,921,020. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

