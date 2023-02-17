Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $74.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.10.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.6 %
QSR opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.81. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
