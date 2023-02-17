ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $860,000.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at $25,129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $213.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.43. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $244,477,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after purchasing an additional 535,742 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ResMed by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,853,000 after purchasing an additional 282,613 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in ResMed by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

