Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.15 EPS.

REZI stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.35. 216,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital downgraded Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

