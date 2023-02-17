Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/14/2023 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $204.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $202.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $213.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $248.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $235.00.

1/19/2023 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $206.00 to $209.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $209.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $206.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $193.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $220.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.51. 1,142,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.92 and its 200-day moving average is $197.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

