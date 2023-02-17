Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 17th (AUSDF, AXTA, BBAR, BBSI, BNCZF, BPXXY, CDEFF, COIN, CSCO, DKNG)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 17th:

Perenti (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$210.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$200.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.40 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.60.

