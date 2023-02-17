Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capital City Bank Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $577.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $36.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

