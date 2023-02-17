Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RSG. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.89.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $129.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $35,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

