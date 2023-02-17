Ren Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.22 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $89.06 million and approximately $17.22 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ren has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ren Profile

Ren was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

