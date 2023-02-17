Relx Plc (LON:REL) Declares Dividend of GBX 38.90

Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,466 ($29.93) on Friday. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,551 ($30.97). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,363.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,319.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,066.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.38) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.17) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($33.99) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.28) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.10) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,523.50 ($30.63).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

