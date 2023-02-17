Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,863 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,863 ($34.75) price target on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.10) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.28) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Relx to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.38) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($33.99) target price on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($33.14) price objective on Relx in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,523.50 ($30.63).

Relx Price Performance

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 2,461.54 ($29.88) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,363.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,319.39. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,551 ($30.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £47.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,066.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53.

Relx Increases Dividend

About Relx

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

