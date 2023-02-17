Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,863 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,863 ($34.75) price target on Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.10) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.28) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Relx to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.38) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($33.99) target price on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($33.14) price objective on Relx in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,523.50 ($30.63).

Relx Price Performance

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 2,461.54 ($29.88) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,363.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,319.39. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,551 ($30.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £47.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,066.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.