Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,810 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,810 ($34.11) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.17) target price on Relx in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.10) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.38) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,863 ($34.75) target price on Relx in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.28) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,523.50 ($30.63).

Relx Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON REL traded up GBX 36 ($0.44) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,484 ($30.15). The stock had a trading volume of 3,479,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. The firm has a market cap of £47.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,066.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,360.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,318.24. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 2,056 ($24.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,551 ($30.97).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

