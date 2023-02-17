Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. 133,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 46,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Reliq Health Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $79.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of development, secure telemedicine, and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It operates through Canada and the United States of America geographical segments. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

