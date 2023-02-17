Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40, Briefing.com reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q1 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

NYSE RS opened at $243.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $160.29 and a 12-month high of $245.06.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.40.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,573,000 after purchasing an additional 134,295 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,607,000 after purchasing an additional 122,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

