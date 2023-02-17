Reef Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Reef has a market cap of $76.84 million and approximately $60.16 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.77 or 0.00431616 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,807.86 or 0.28591007 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Reef

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,491,428,342 coins and its circulating supply is 21,491,455,737 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.