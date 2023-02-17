Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.54) Per Share

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Redfin in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.54) for the year. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($3.45) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

RDFN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Redfin to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Redfin to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens cut their price target on Redfin to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $9.01 on Friday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,031.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

