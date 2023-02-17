Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TFI International (TFII)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TFI International (TSE: TFII):

2/7/2023 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$162.00 to C$171.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$145.00 to C$165.00.

2/7/2023 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$175.00.

1/27/2023 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$175.00.

1/23/2023 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$170.00.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFII traded up C$1.39 on Thursday, reaching C$172.00. The company had a trading volume of 265,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,738. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$93.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$173.20. The stock has a market cap of C$14.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$147.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$138.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$145.52 per share, with a total value of C$4,365,627.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at C$5,020,471.05. In other news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$145.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,365,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,020,471.05. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.53, for a total transaction of C$3,588,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$612,966,538.03. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 90,000 shares of company stock worth $13,175,535 and have sold 55,768 shares worth $7,931,441.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

