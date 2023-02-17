RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

RE/MAX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. RE/MAX has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

RE/MAX Stock Down 0.3 %

RMAX opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $416.47 million, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.37. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at RE/MAX

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $27,786.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,301,683 shares in the company, valued at $43,685,943.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $266,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,331,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,457,323.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,786.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,301,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,685,943.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

See Also

