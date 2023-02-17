Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) shares were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.42. Approximately 652,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,489,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Range Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

