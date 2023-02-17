Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Randstad Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $31.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

