Radix Tops One Day Trading Volume of $883,630.09 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $245.83 million and approximately $883,630.09 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radix has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,073,695,513 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

