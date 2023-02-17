Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $72.91 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $72.91 million and $9.46 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.71 or 0.01289668 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013932 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00036254 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000530 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.53 or 0.01635669 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001256 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

