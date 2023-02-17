Radicle (RAD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.31 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Radicle has a total market cap of $101.04 million and $12.31 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radicle has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00008318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00432346 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,010.06 or 0.28639353 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000147 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
