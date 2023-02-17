R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Announces Earnings Results

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.
NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,230. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.74.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCM. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.
