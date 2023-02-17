QUASA Price Tops $0.0014 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $107.62 million and $122,449.53 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00043580 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028243 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00018725 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00218640 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,482.80 or 1.00023597 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00140447 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $123,058.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

