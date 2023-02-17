QuarkChain (QKC) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $59.54 million and approximately $12.72 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

