Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $5,602.70 and $181,120.14 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00043417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028974 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00018593 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00219034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,850.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,118.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

