Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Cybin Inc. Lowered by HC Wainwright (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cybin in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cybin’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cybin from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Cybin Stock Up 4.0 %

CYBN stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Cybin has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cybin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Cybin by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cybin in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cybin by 926.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cybin by 370.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cybin

Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

