Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Issued By Desjardins

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.63.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.00. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$20.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

