Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Cut by William Blair

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.60) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.59). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($9.90) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.97) EPS.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $10.92 on Friday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $156.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670,993 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Carvana by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carvana by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

