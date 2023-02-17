Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Cut by William Blair

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.60) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.59). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($9.90) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.97) EPS.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $10.92 on Friday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $156.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670,993 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Carvana by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carvana by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

