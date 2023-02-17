Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Republic Services, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Republic Services in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.89.

Republic Services Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.35 and a 200 day moving average of $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 11.01%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Republic Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after buying an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,138,000 after buying an additional 472,268 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,066,000 after buying an additional 470,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,830,000 after acquiring an additional 464,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

