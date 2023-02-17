Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Increased by Oppenheimer

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Republic Services in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

RSG stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

