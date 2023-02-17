Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Decreased by Analyst

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Charles Schwab in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHW opened at $80.34 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 677,467 shares of company stock worth $54,136,472 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $1,109,194,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.