Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Reduced by Analyst

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of HCSG opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 152,098 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth $2,573,000. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 130,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

