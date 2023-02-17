Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a research report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $94.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.59. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

