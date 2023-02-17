Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Copa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Get Copa alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPA. UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

Copa Trading Down 3.2 %

CPA opened at $92.90 on Friday. Copa has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,398,000 after buying an additional 75,280 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Copa by 44.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Copa by 4,692.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Copa by 15.5% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 131,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Copa in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.