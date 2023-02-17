Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Copa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.55 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPA. UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.
Copa Trading Down 3.2 %
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,398,000 after buying an additional 75,280 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Copa by 44.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Copa by 4,692.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Copa by 15.5% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 131,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Copa in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copa (CPA)
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.