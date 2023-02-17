Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $133.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

